80-year-old found tied up, murdered in suspected Alwar robbery; LoP slams Rajasthan govt over law and order

An 80-year-old man was allegedly murdered during a robbery at his house in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Friday.

The victim, identified as Dinesh Chandra Agrawal, lived alone in the Khadana locality under the Kotwali police station limits.

According to police, Agrawal routinely had dinner at the residence of his son, Vikas Agrawal. When he did not arrive on Thursday night, family members went to check on him and found him dead inside a room with his hands and legs tied and his face covered.

Police said the house had been ransacked, with cupboards left open and belongings strewn across the rooms. Family members alleged that the accused entered through a rear entrance and decamped with cash worth several lakhs of rupees kept in the house.

Agrawal was engaged in exchanging old currency notes and was known to keep substantial cash at his residence.

The body has been sent to the mortuary at Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully visited the victim's residence on Thursday night and met the bereaved family.