Rajasthan launches OBC survey to pave way for long-delayed Panchayat, urban local body polls

JAIPUR: In a move that could pave the way for the long-delayed Panchayati Raj and urban local body elections in Rajasthan, the Rajasthan OBC Representation Commission has launched a digital door-to-door survey to study the political representation of the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The survey, being conducted across all districts from July 10 to July 23, aims to gather authentic data on the demographic, social, educational and economic status of OBC families. It began on Friday and comprises 19 questions covering details such as the name, age, gender and educational qualifications of family members, along with their sources of livelihood, Jan-Aadhaar details, BPL status, food security beneficiary status and political representation. More than 51,000 personnel have been deployed for the 14-day exercise.

Political analysts believe the survey could prove crucial for the upcoming Sarpanch, councillor and Zila Parishad elections, as the new reservation roster for rural and urban local bodies will be prepared using the data collected.

To ensure transparency, the Commission has developed the 'Rajdhara Survey' mobile app, through which enumerators will digitally collect information during door-to-door visits. The survey will be monitored online by the Commission at the state level to maintain data accuracy and reliability.

An Additional District Collector (ADM) has been appointed as the Chief District Coordinator in every district to provide technical and administrative support to enumerators.

Commission Secretary Ashok Kumar Jain said the primary objective of the exercise is to compile fresh and factual data on OBC political representation in local bodies. Based on the findings, the Commission will submit legally compliant recommendations to the state government in line with Supreme Court and High Court directives, paving the way for the elections.

The Commission has urged OBC families to provide accurate information so that future Panchayat and local body elections can be conducted smoothly without legal hurdles.