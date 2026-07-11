Rajasthan police initiates probe into NEET paper leak accused's father getting Rs 20 crore mining contract

JAIPUR: After the father of a paper leak accused was given a Rs 20-crore river sand mining contract in Rajasthan, Special Operations Group (SOG) of police is probing whether the contract was secured using money earned through the racket.
Officials said Dhaka Construction, a firm owned by Mangilal Dhaka, father of accused Suresh Dhaka, was awarded a five-year lease in December 2025 for gravel mining in Raipur area of Beawar district. The lease was granted though residents of 10 villages had been protesting the proposed mining project. Mining began around two months ago.
The SOG suspects that the contract may have been financed using money allegedly generated through the paper leak racket. The agency conducted searches at the mining site and other locations linked to Dhaka family on Thursday.
According to police, Suresh had earlier lived in Mumbai, where he was associated with his maternal uncle’s business. Later he became involved in trading business and hawala transactions, receiving money from overseas. His name surfaced during a money laundering probe in Mumbai, following which he fled to Jaipur in 2016, police said.
Suresh first came under the scanner in the 2023 Rajasthan second-grade teacher recruitment paper leak case. According to SOG, he had begun planning the paper leak in June 2022. Probe found that teachers and MBBS doctors were paid Rs 10 lakh each to solve papers.
Subsequent probe linked Suresh to nearly 10 paper leak cases, including Rajasthan SI and junior engineer examinations. Police later demolished his coaching institute in Jaipur.
After he went absconding, SOG announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to his arrest. SOG Additional Director General Vishal Bansal said, “The agency obtained a look-out circular against Suresh Dhaka from the Ministry of Home Affairs on July 3, 2026. Efforts continue to trace him.”