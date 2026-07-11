Rajasthan police initiates probe into NEET paper leak accused's father getting Rs 20 crore mining contract

JAIPUR: After the father of a paper leak accused was given a Rs 20-crore river sand mining contract in Rajasthan, Special Operations Group (SOG) of police is probing whether the contract was secured using money earned through the racket.

Officials said Dhaka Construction, a firm owned by Mangilal Dhaka, father of accused Suresh Dhaka, was awarded a five-year lease in December 2025 for gravel mining in Raipur area of Beawar district. The lease was granted though residents of 10 villages had been protesting the proposed mining project. Mining began around two months ago.

The SOG suspects that the contract may have been financed using money allegedly generated through the paper leak racket. The agency conducted searches at the mining site and other locations linked to Dhaka family on Thursday.