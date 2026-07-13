Four family members, including three siblings, drown while bathing in Rajasthan pond

JAIPUR: Four members of a family, including three siblings, drowned while bathing in Vatrak pond in Badi village of Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district on Sunday morning, police said. Two other children were rescued and admitted to hospital.
The deceased were identified as Hina Damor (24), Pratik Damor (20) and Ishita Damor (15), children of farmer Babu Singh Damor from Badi village, and their cousin Raunak Parmar (20), a resident of Palanpur in neighbouring Gujarat. The two survivors, Rajveer Damor and Jaisingh Damor, were admitted to Simalwara Hospital for treatment.
According to police, the group had gone to the pond around 10 am for a bath when they reportedly ventured into deeper waters and began drowning.
Hearing their cries for help, Jaisingh’s father, Suresh Singh, who was nearby, rushed to the pond. He managed to rescue his son and Rajveer but, despite his efforts, was unable to save the other four, who drowned before they could be pulled out.
Hina, the eldest of the siblings, worked as a teacher at a private school in the village. Pratik had recently passed Class XII and had applied for admission to the first year of college, while Ishita was a Class XI student.
Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully expressed grief over the incident. In a social media post, he described the deaths as “deeply saddening and heartbreaking” and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. He also prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls and strength for the family to cope with the irreparable loss.