Four family members, including three siblings, drown while bathing in Rajasthan pond

JAIPUR: Four members of a family, including three siblings, drowned while bathing in Vatrak pond in Badi village of Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district on Sunday morning, police said. Two other children were rescued and admitted to hospital.

The deceased were identified as Hina Damor (24), Pratik Damor (20) and Ishita Damor (15), children of farmer Babu Singh Damor from Badi village, and their cousin Raunak Parmar (20), a resident of Palanpur in neighbouring Gujarat. The two survivors, Rajveer Damor and Jaisingh Damor, were admitted to Simalwara Hospital for treatment.

According to police, the group had gone to the pond around 10 am for a bath when they reportedly ventured into deeper waters and began drowning.