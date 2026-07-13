Security sweep at Rajasthan High Court after bomb threat; no explosives found

The Rajasthan High Court premises were subjected to an extensive security sweep on Monday after the administration received an email claiming that six gelatin bombs had been planted inside the building.

Police, along with bomb disposal and dog squads, launched a thorough search of the court complex before proceedings began.

The email warned that the building would be damaged due to the explosives allegedly planted on the premises.

After a comprehensive search, officials found no suspicious objects and declared the premises safe. The court complex was subsequently reopened, and proceedings continued without disruption.

The Rajasthan High Court has received several bomb threats in recent months, prompting heightened security responses.

(With inputs from PTI)