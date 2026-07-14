‘Transplant our kidneys or give poison’: Women patients after C-section deliveries

JAIPUR: Five women who allegedly suffered kidney failure after undergoing Caesarean deliveries at a Kota government hospital have appealed to the Rajasthan government to arrange kidney transplants, saying that they no longer wish to live on regular dialysis. Their families say that if no decision is taken within 48 hours, the patients will refuse further dialysis.

Their family members allege that counterfeit medicines during treatment resulted in kidney failure. In a memorandum submitted to the Kota district collector, the patients and their attendants said the women can no longer endure the physical and emotional burden of dialysis.

“We undergo dialysis every alternate day, and the pain has now become unbearable. Both kidneys of all five women have failed, and we have been told dialysis will continue for the rest of our lives. The mistake was not ours, yet we and our families are suffering because of the hospital’s negligence,” the memorandum reads.

According to the families, complications following Caesarean surgeries caused irreversible kidney damage, leaving the patients dependent on dialysis over the past 70 days. The families demanded that the government immediately approve kidney transplants. They warned that if no assurance is given within 48 hours, the women will discontinue dialysis.