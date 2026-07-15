Rajasthan government transfer lists spark storm, employees express discontent over long-distance transfers

JAIPUR: Large-scale transfers recently carried out in various departments have kicked off a storm in Rajasthan. Various employees and officials have expressed their discontent over transfers.

A social media post by a teacher from Dholpur district who is also an RSS worker has gone viral. In the post, the teacher expresses anger over his transfer and makes sharp remarks against Education Minister Madan Dilawar.

Teacher Omveer Pelawat has been transferred from Dholpur to Jhalawar, which is nearly 500 kms away. Sharing his anguish on social media, the 59-year-old Pelawat wrote, "I will take VRS [Voluntary Retirement Scheme], but Education Minister, your stubbornness will sink the BJP."

In the post, Pelawat identifies himself as a 'Second Year' trained worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and notes that his father had been a dedicated BJP worker, a fact known even to former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

He claimed to have played an active role in helping candidates secure positions such as BJP District Chief and Pradhan (block-level head) on several occasions.

The teacher further stated that while he had accepted the promotion, his transfer was not made to a vacant post, causing him mental distress and family-related hardships. So far, there has been no official response from the Education Department or the BJP over Pelawat's post.

The post has sparked a huge debate in political and administrative circles over the entire transfer process, while people continue to share their reactions to it.