Rajasthan government transfer lists spark storm, employees express discontent over long-distance transfers

JAIPUR: Large-scale transfers recently carried out in various departments have kicked off a storm in Rajasthan. Various employees and officials have expressed their discontent over transfers.
A social media post by a teacher from Dholpur district who is also an RSS worker has gone viral. In the post, the teacher expresses anger over his transfer and makes sharp remarks against Education Minister Madan Dilawar.
Teacher Omveer Pelawat has been transferred from Dholpur to Jhalawar, which is nearly 500 kms away. Sharing his anguish on social media, the 59-year-old Pelawat wrote, "I will take VRS [Voluntary Retirement Scheme], but Education Minister, your stubbornness will sink the BJP."
In the post, Pelawat identifies himself as a 'Second Year' trained worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and notes that his father had been a dedicated BJP worker, a fact known even to former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.
He claimed to have played an active role in helping candidates secure positions such as BJP District Chief and Pradhan (block-level head) on several occasions.
The teacher further stated that while he had accepted the promotion, his transfer was not made to a vacant post, causing him mental distress and family-related hardships. So far, there has been no official response from the Education Department or the BJP over Pelawat's post.
The post has sparked a huge debate in political and administrative circles over the entire transfer process, while people continue to share their reactions to it.
Meanwhile, a controversy has also erupted over the transfer of Deepak Kumawat, the son of Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Joraram Kumawat.
Deepak Kumawat, an Assistant Programmer posted at Panchayat Samiti Sumerpur (Pali), was transferred to Panchayat Samiti Jalore on July 9; however, just 24 hours later, on July 10, the order was revoked, and he was reinstated in his original position.
Followingly, social media users are questioning the decision.
Grassroots workers are targeting the government, alleging the use of double standards in the transfer process, and many are publicly expressing their displeasure on social media.
Amid complaints that transfers are not aligning with organisational recommendations and the removal of several names from the final list, many party workers are flocking to the BJP office in Jaipur.
Some BJP MLAs have also expressed their displeasure to the state leadership, stating that their recommendations were ignored in the transfer process.
According to sources, in view of the mounting discontent, State Party President Madan Rathore summoned Revenue Minister Hemant Meena and Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar to the state office for a closed-door meeting lasting about half an hour.
Feedback was also sought from Rajasthan's Education Minister Madan Dilawar and Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Minister Kanhaiyalal Chaudhary. The ministers clarified that several changes were made at the bureaucratic level during the final stages.
Sources indicate that the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has also stepped in over the dissatisfaction of several MLAs and MPs.
Details regarding recommendations made by public representatives have been sought from the ministers.
Employees already on the transfer list are trying to get their orders altered.
Meanwhile, those not on the list are visiting ministers' official residences and offices, hoping for a revised list that may get them a last-minute transfer or a preferred posting.
Several blunders have also come to light in the official list, such as the name of MLA Dr Shailesh Singh appearing in place of a ‘Patwari’ (revenue official), and an employee, whose funeral had just got over, being transferred.
Transfers of IFS and RFS officers in the Forest Department, issued on July 10, have also sparked controversy, forcing a stay on the disputed orders.
The significant flaws in the transfer list have sparked a tussle between the BJP and the Congress.
Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra has termed this process a "list of vendetta" and a "transfer industry." He alleges that the transfers were carried out on the basis of political malice and partisanship.