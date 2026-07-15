Rajasthan launches drive to douse raging fire over C-section deaths

JAIPUR: Amid outrage over maternal deaths in hospitals, the Rajasthan government has announced a statewide five-day screening campaign for pregnant women beginning July 15 to strengthen maternal and child healthcare.

The announcement comes amid probe into over 20 maternal deaths reported in recent weeks, as tests confirmed presence of pseudomonas bacteria at Bhilwara’s Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, raising concerns over infection-control practices. Health experts said bacteria detection in Bhilwara hospital OT indicates lapses in sterilisation protocols.

The contaminated OT has been sealed. Samples of medicines, including oxytocin injections administered during deliveries, have been collected from hospitals and sent for testing. Based on the preliminary findings from the Bhilwara case, the government has initiated suspension and transfer proceedings against officials, doctors and nursing staff allegedly responsible.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Gayatri Rathore, directed district health officials to conduct the campaign with “utmost sensitivity and seriousness” through ASHA workers, ANMs and community health officers (CHOs). She said early identification and management of high-risk pregnancies is critical, as most maternal deaths are preventable.