Unidentified persons demolish part of gangster Rohit Godara's ancestral home in Bikaner; police begin probe

A substanial portion of the ancestral home of notorious gangster Rohit Godara in Rajasthan's Bikaner district was demolished by unidentified persons overnight, police said on Wednesday.

The demolition took place at a time when no one was present at the property in Loonkaransar town., they added.

Loonkaransar Circle Officer Ranveer Singh said the police received information about the incident on Tuesday morning, following which the local station house officer visited the site.

He said preliminary assessment suggested that an earthmover machine was used to bring down a considerable part of the building.

Singh said villagers in the vicinity claimed they were unaware of the demolition, explaining that scattered houses in the area are located far apart from one another.

He added that residents also suggested that the sound of the machine could have gone unnoticed amid the noise of air coolers running in nearby homes.

Police said they are examining CCTV footage from the area along with other available evidence in an effort to trace the culprits.