Rajasthan HC tells govt to declare date for local body polls

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday directed the state government and the State Election Commission (SEC) to submit by July 20 a timeline for completing every stage of the long-pending local body polls. The schedule must include the submission of the OBC Commission’s report, ward reservation, election notification and phase-wise polling dates.

Expressing displeasure over the delay in holding elections to panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Justice Sanjeet Purohit warned State Election Commissioner Rajeshwar Singh that contempt proceedings could be initiated if the election process remains stalled despite repeated court directions.

Elections to nearly 14,000 gram panchayats and over 300 urban local bodies have remained pending for several months. The bench observed that it had granted the government two extensions but expressed concern that there was still no certainty that the polls could be completed by July 31. The matter was adjourned to July 20 after Advocate General Rajendra Prasad sought time to place a final election schedule.