After Delhi HC rap, Rajasthan govt says local body polls to be completed by November 15

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan High Court on Monday accepted the state government’s road map for conducting the long-pending urban local body (ULB) and panchayati raj elections.

While making it clear that no further extension would be granted if the proposed timeline was not adhered to, the court warned that responsibility would be fixed on the officials concerned in case of any delay.

A division bench of acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Justice Sanjeet Purohit was hearing a bunch of petitions, including those filed by former MLA Sanyam Lodha and Girraj Singh Devenda, seeking timely elections to local bodies. During the previous hearing, the court had directed the government to place a definite election schedule on record.

On Monday, advocate general Rajendra Prasad submitted an affidavit along with the minutes of a high-level meeting chaired by the chief secretary on Sunday. According to the affidavit, the state OBC commission will submit its report on political reservation by August 5.