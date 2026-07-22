Rajasthan steps up digital tracking to curb maternal deaths

JAIPUR: With deaths of pregnant women and new mothers becoming a huge crisis in Rajasthan, the Bhajanlal government is taking steps to make safe motherhood services more effective and to strengthen the referral management system for expectant mothers through digital means.

The Rajasthan Chief Secretary V. Srinivas held a high-level review meeting at Swasthya Bhawan, where he gathered information directly from officials and field health workers regarding all Caesarean deliveries and the status of high-risk pregnant women across government hospitals in the state over the past 24 hours. He conducted a detailed review of maternal health services, the monitoring of high-risk pregnancies, referral management, digital tracking, and the preparedness of government hospitals equipped for deliveries.

The Chief Secretary also issued necessary directives for future cases of a similar nature. V Srinivas also directed that every high-risk pregnant woman should be assigned to a dedicated ANM or Auxiliary Nurse Midwife for continuous monitoring and that arrangements must be made for immediate medical consultation whenever required.

Gayatri Rathore, the Secretary of Medical and Health department, stated that instructions have been issued to digitize the tracking of high-risk pregnant women. Tracking data revealed a disturbingly high incidence of anemia among women in tribal areas. However, the government claims that special teams are actively monitoring such cases.

Rathore also emphasized the critical need to strengthen the referral system. Directives have been issued to bolster the 104 and 108 ambulance services, and ambulance in-charges have been instructed to provide advance notice to the receiving medical facility so that preparations for treatment can be made.

The Chief Secretary directed the Medical and Health Department teams and field-level health workers to maintain continuous monitoring of all admitted expectant and new mothers.

Additionally, instructions were issued to ensure that local procurement of medicines and essentials in medical colleges and other government hospitals adhere to the standard protocols established by the Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Limited (RMSCL).