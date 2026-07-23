Life convicts marry inside Rajasthan's Mandore open jail after High Court nod

JAIPUR: Two life convicts serving separate murder sentences were married inside Rajasthan's Mandore Open Jail in Jodhpur on Wednesday after receiving permission from the Rajasthan High Court, in what is believed to be the first such wedding between two convicted prisoners in an open jail in the state.

The marriage of Mularam and Seema took place inside the open jail premises after a division bench of the High Court granted permission.

The couple got married according to Hindu rituals. Mularam wore a traditional wedding outfit with a safa and kilangi, while Seema wore a red bridal dress with mehndi on her hands. A priest conducted the ceremony as the couple exchanged garlands and took the seven sacred vows around the holy fire. Family members and other attendees blessed the couple.

Both Mularam and Seema are natives of Nagaur district and are serving life imprisonment in separate murder cases. Mularam has been serving his sentence since February 16, 2017, while Seema was convicted in her husband's murder case. Both were shifted to the Mandore Open Jail because of their good conduct.

The two met while staying at the open jail and later approached the Rajasthan High Court seeking permission to marry. Taking into account the rehabilitation and human rights of the inmates, the High Court allowed the marriage and directed that the required parole and permissions be granted.

Seema's parents performed the kanyadaan ceremony, while an inmate, Joraram, took part in the wedding rituals as her brother.

Family members, relatives, jail officials, police personnel, lawyers and other inmates attended the ceremony. A total of 21 members of the wedding party were present, and meals were arranged for the guests.

Mularam said he hopes to make a fresh start in life after the marriage and return to the mainstream of society with dignity after completing his sentence. The couple will continue to live together inside the open jail complex.

Under Rajasthan's open jail system, inmates are assigned work every morning, their attendance is recorded in the evening, and they receive remuneration for their work as per state government rules.