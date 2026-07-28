10-year-old girl becomes heir to Rajput family legacy through Pag Dastur ceremony in Rajasthan's Nagaur

JAIPUR: In a first for Suriyas village in Nagaur district, a 10-year-old girl, Bhavika Kanwar, was declared the heir to her family legacy through the traditional 'Pag Dastur' ceremony, breaking away from the age-old practice of passing the mantle only to sons.

Rajasthan is known for its feudal background, where age-old customs and traditions continue to hold sway. Traditionally, after a father's demise, the eldest son is declared the heir and the 'Pag Dastur' ceremony, the donning of a turban as a symbol of the passing of the mantle, is performed.

In the absence of a son, many families have traditionally fulfilled this custom by adopting a close relative. Among Rajput rulers, an adopted son was made the heir if the king had no biological son.

This practice was prevalent not only in royal households but also among feudal chiefs like Thakurs, Jagirdars and Thikanedars.

Kansingh Rathore, a Rajput resident of Suriyas village under Riyambari Panchayat Samiti in Nagaur district, passed away on July 15 following a prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife and his only child, 10-year-old Bhavika Kanwar (Bittu).