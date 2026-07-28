10-year-old girl becomes heir to Rajput family legacy through Pag Dastur ceremony in Rajasthan's Nagaur

JAIPUR: In a first for Suriyas village in Nagaur district, a 10-year-old girl, Bhavika Kanwar, was declared the heir to her family legacy through the traditional 'Pag Dastur' ceremony, breaking away from the age-old practice of passing the mantle only to sons.
Rajasthan is known for its feudal background, where age-old customs and traditions continue to hold sway. Traditionally, after a father's demise, the eldest son is declared the heir and the 'Pag Dastur' ceremony, the donning of a turban as a symbol of the passing of the mantle, is performed.
In the absence of a son, many families have traditionally fulfilled this custom by adopting a close relative. Among Rajput rulers, an adopted son was made the heir if the king had no biological son.
This practice was prevalent not only in royal households but also among feudal chiefs like Thakurs, Jagirdars and Thikanedars.
Kansingh Rathore, a Rajput resident of Suriyas village under Riyambari Panchayat Samiti in Nagaur district, passed away on July 15 following a prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife and his only child, 10-year-old Bhavika Kanwar (Bittu).
After the twelfth-day rituals, discussions regarding succession began, with some close relatives suggesting the adoption of a son to perform the 'Pag Dastur' ceremony. However, the women of the family opposed the proposal.
In a historic decision, Kansingh’s mother and wife firmly stated that there was no difference between a son and a daughter. They argued that since a daughter was already part of the family, there was no need to adopt a son.
All family members, including relatives from both the maternal and paternal sides, supported the decision and unanimously agreed to conduct the 'Pag Dastur' ceremony for Bhavika.
During the ceremony, the turban was first placed on Bhavika’s head by Shankarsingh Rajawat, representing her paternal grandmother's family.
Later, her maternal family also performed the 'Pag Dastur' ritual by tying the ceremonial turban. A large number of villagers and prominent members of the community attended the emotional and historic occasion.
According to the family, for the past four generations, there had been only one son in each generation. However, following Kansingh’s demise, a new tradition has been established by entrusting the family's legacy and responsibilities to his only daughter, Bhavika Kanwar.
Appreciating the decision, villagers said the move sends an inspiring message about equal rights and respect for daughters.
Those present believe that Suriyas village’s decision will serve as an example of positive social change and further strengthen the mindset of equality towards daughters.