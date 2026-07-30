Rajasthan Police, University of Manchester sign MoU to study mental health and stress among personnel

JAIPUR: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Rajasthan Police has signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom to strengthen research on police welfare, mental health, stress management, and professional training.

The collaboration aims to integrate global academic expertise into police training and welfare programmes. It is expected to particularly benefit personnel posted in police stations, who often work long hours under high levels of occupational stress.

The agreement was signed at the Police Headquarters in Jaipur in the presence of Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Kumar Sharma. The MoU was signed on behalf of the University of Manchester by Prof. (Dr.) Vimal Kumar Sharma. The university delegation also included Prof. Catherine Robinson and Dr. Emily Bebbington. Officials said it is the first time the Rajasthan Police has entered into a direct research and welfare partnership of this scale with a leading international university.

Under the MoU, researchers from the University of Manchester and experts from the Rajasthan Police will undertake joint research projects focusing on the mental health, health sciences, and overall well-being of police personnel. The partnership will also facilitate specialised distance-learning programmes, certificate courses, seminars, workshops, and online and offline lectures for police officers and field staff.