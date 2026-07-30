Three Jaipur NSUI workers climb atop water tank against police lathi-charge at Jantar Mantar

Three NSUI workers climbed on top of a water tank here on Thursday morning to protest the non-restoration of students' union elections and the police lathi-charge on demonstrators at Jantar Mantar.

Vijay Pal Kudi, Viyona Jat and Koshin Khan climbed the water tank near Gandhi Nagar Railway Station and raised slogans against the government.

Police and civil administration officials were trying to persuade the three to come down.

The workers of the Congress-affiliated outfit, in a video statement, said their agitation would continue until their demands are accepted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the “brutalities”.

The Cockroach Janta Party has accused the police of using excessive force during the operation, while Delhi Police has maintained that it acted after protesters attempted to breach security arrangements.

(With inputs from PTI)