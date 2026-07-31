Rajasthan Congress infighting resurfaces after party chief Dotasra remarks on ex-CM Gehlot

JAIPUR: Political tensions in the Rajasthan Congress have intensified after State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra's remarks against former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, marking a fresh flashpoint in the party's factional feud.

On Thursday, three hundred workers who had returned to the Congress from the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP), led by former minister and Vagad leader Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, went straight from Banswara to former CM Gehlot's residence in Jaipur. There, they donned Congress scarves and formally joined the party. During the event, the workers raised slogans such as, "Who should our CM be like? Like Ashok Gehlot."

However, State President Dotasra looked displeased that the BAP workers were inducted into the Congress at Gehlot's bungalow rather than the Congress headquarters. Responding to media questions about the slogans calling for Gehlot to become CM for a fourth term, Dotasra took a political dig, stating that the Congress has suffered greatly due to the culture of personality worship and remarked, “Sometimes we come to power, and sometimes we don't. There must be some shortcoming on the part of one of us.”

Dotasra also advised the workers not to raise slogans hailing a specific person as Chief Minister at the state Congress headquarters, warning that a repeat of past issues could occur. Without explicitly naming Gehlot, Dotasra remarked, “If someone works to build their own brand, good luck to them. Govind Dotasra works for the Congress. As long as I am in the Congress, I will work for the party; I will not work to build any individual's brand.”

Dotasra stated that while he does not rank on par with Gehlot or Sachin Pilot, he is the State Congress President. Since he manages the organisation, Malviya ought to have considered the implications of his actions.

Dotasra stated, “If someone comes to the state Congress headquarters wearing a Congress scarf, I will welcome them. Even if they have come via Ashok Gehlot's place, they are welcome. It makes no difference to me where they went beforehand.”

Malviya is a tribal leader from the Vagad region and is considered a Gehlot supporter. He has served as an MLA four times, an MP once, and a minister on a Congress ticket. However, as soon as the BJP came to power, he left the Congress to join the BJP. However, two years later, he has now returned to the Congress.