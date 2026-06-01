Ashok Gehlot accuses Rajasthan govt of failing on law and order, welfare delivery

JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday launched a sharp attack on the BJP government in the state, accusing it of failing to maintain law and order, ensure adequate drinking water supply and deliver healthcare services. He said people were facing considerable hardship despite expectations from a “double-engine government”.

Addressing a press conference in Ajmer, Gehlot alleged that crimes against women, including rape cases, were on the rise in Rajasthan.

“Law and order has deteriorated and incidents of crime against women are increasing. The government must take the situation seriously,” he said.

The senior Congress leader also highlighted water shortages across several parts of the state amid the ongoing heatwave.

“People are struggling to access drinking water and are being forced to buy water tankers at exorbitant prices. The government has failed to provide relief even in such extreme weather conditions,” he alleged.

Gehlot further claimed that payments under the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS) to hospitals were pending, affecting both patients and pensioners.

“RGHS payments remain outstanding, patients are facing difficulties in accessing treatment and pensioners are also suffering because of various issues,” he said.