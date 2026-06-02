Two children die, several injured as dust storm strikes Rajasthan's Barmer

Two children lost their lives and several others sustained injuries after a powerful dust storm accompanied by rain battered parts of Rajasthan's Barmer district, causing damage to houses and widespread power disruptions, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred late on Monday night when strong winds and rain swept through rural areas, uprooting trees, electricity poles and tin-roofed structures, officials said.

According to the police, in Sabri Nagar village under Bola gram panchayat, a wall of a tin-shed room collapsed during the storm, trapping eight-year-old Khagendra under the debris.

Villagers pulled him out and rushed him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

In a separate incident in the same village, a four-year-old boy, Khumanaram, died after a wall of a kutcha house collapsed due to the storm, they said.

The storm had a widespread impact in areas including Chohtan, Ramsar, Gadraroad and border villages, where several trees and power poles were uprooted.

Electricity supply remained disrupted through the night in many rural pockets, while fallen trees and poles also blocked roads, affecting movement, police said.