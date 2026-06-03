Former BJP leader found dead with throat slit in Jaipur scrap godown; relatives stage protest

JAIPUR: In a gruesome incident, a former president of the BJP’s Scheduled Caste Morcha in Jaipur’s Manoharpur area, Ramavatar Aswal, was found murdered at his scrap warehouse late on Monday night, June 1, 2026. Police said Aswal was discovered lying in a pool of blood with his throat slit by unidentified assailants at the premises.

His body showed defensive injuries on the wrists, suggesting he had tried to resist the attack. Manoharpur Police and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams secured the crime scene, and the body was shifted to NIMS Hospital for post-mortem examination.

According to Manoharpur SHO Surendra Singh, Ramavatar Aswal, popularly known as Pappu, was a resident of Manoharpur town and owned a scrap warehouse where he had gone on Monday evening. When Aswal did not return home for several hours, concerned family members went to the warehouse and found him critically injured. He was rushed to NIMS Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, officials said.

Preliminary investigations by the police suggest that an unidentified man arrived at the warehouse around 7.30 pm and allegedly attacked Aswal with a sharp-edged weapon before fleeing. The police probe has revealed that the attacker slit the throat of 55-year-old Aswal inside the scrap warehouse on Monday night. The victim also had injuries on the wrist, suggesting that Aswal tried to resist the assailant. Ramavtar was immediately rushed to NIMS Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

As Aswal was a popular figure in Manoharpur, once the news of his death spread in the area, tension spread across the town and an air of shock and grief gripped locals. Angry relatives and residents staged a sit-in protest outside the Manoharpur police station. They are demanding an immediate arrest of the culprits.

The police say that evidence has been collected by forensic experts, the area has been sealed, and CCTV footage has been sent for examination. Currently, police are trying to trace the movement of the suspect through the available footage from the area.