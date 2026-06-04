Trolled online, Woman influencer from Rajasthan's Jodhpur tries to die by suicide

JAIPUR: Deeply distressed by online trolling and alleged mental harassment, Anita Bishnoi, a prominent social media influencer from Jodhpur, has attempted suicide by consuming a toxic substance.

She has been admitted in critical condition to the ICU of MDM Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Anita was reportedly super-active on social media and has around 1.3 million followers on Facebook and over 645,000 followers on Instagram.

Anita's husband was not at home when she took this extreme step and her family members discovered her in an unconscious state. According to her husband, Dinesh Bishnoi, another influencer from their own community - Malaram - had been continuously trolling Anita.

He was also inciting other video creators against Anita, thereby orchestrating a targeted campaign against her. Also, he claims that some members of their own family had also been issuing threats to the couple.

"I received a phone call informing me that Anita had gone live on Instagram, where she accused another influencer, Malaram, of harassing her and stated that she was about to take drastic action.

"Upon hearing this, I immediately headed home. However, I then received a call from my son, who informed me that his mother had consumed something toxic. We rushed Anita to MDM Hospital, where she is currently admitted in the ICU."

Anita was recognised as a popular female influencer. She regularly posted videos related to Rajasthan's culture, folk traditions, social issues, and awareness campaigns. Prior to the incident, Anita had shared an emotional post on social media. She wrote that a woman's greatest asset is her dignity, and she questioned what steps a woman should take when certain individuals relentlessly target that very dignity.