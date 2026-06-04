Trolled online, Woman influencer from Rajasthan's Jodhpur tries to die by suicide

JAIPUR: Deeply distressed by online trolling and alleged mental harassment, Anita Bishnoi, a prominent social media influencer from Jodhpur, has attempted suicide by consuming a toxic substance.
She has been admitted in critical condition to the ICU of MDM Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.
Anita was reportedly super-active on social media and has around 1.3 million followers on Facebook and over 645,000 followers on Instagram.
Anita's husband was not at home when she took this extreme step and her family members discovered her in an unconscious state. According to her husband, Dinesh Bishnoi, another influencer from their own community - Malaram - had been continuously trolling Anita.
He was also inciting other video creators against Anita, thereby orchestrating a targeted campaign against her. Also, he claims that some members of their own family had also been issuing threats to the couple.
"I received a phone call informing me that Anita had gone live on Instagram, where she accused another influencer, Malaram, of harassing her and stated that she was about to take drastic action.
"Upon hearing this, I immediately headed home. However, I then received a call from my son, who informed me that his mother had consumed something toxic. We rushed Anita to MDM Hospital, where she is currently admitted in the ICU."
Anita was recognised as a popular female influencer. She regularly posted videos related to Rajasthan's culture, folk traditions, social issues, and awareness campaigns. Prior to the incident, Anita had shared an emotional post on social media. She wrote that a woman's greatest asset is her dignity, and she questioned what steps a woman should take when certain individuals relentlessly target that very dignity.
It has emerged that the continuous trolling Anita faced on social media stemmed from a specific video she had posted. The post featured the lines: "If clothes become scant, where will modesty come from? If 'roti' is replaced by bread, where will strength come from? If humans become slaves to money, where will love come from?"
The trolling that erupted after the post deeply distressed her making her consume a toxic substance.
Anita went live on Instagram around 10:00 AM on Wednesday morning and stated, "To those conspiring to defame me, let me tell you that dying is not easy, but you will gain nothing by tarnishing my reputation. If you wish to talk, come and speak to me face-to-face. Otherwise, the police will handle whatever needs to be done."
Anita also wrote in her post that, from this day forward, "your sister would no longer be seen."
Following her post, a large number of people reached out to encourage her to stay strong and advised her against taking any drastic steps.
One user wrote, "My sister, please do not take such a step. This brother of yours stands by your side. Call upon me whenever you need anything, but do not lose hope."
Meanwhile, another user commented, "There are people in this world who point fingers at others without knowing the truth. Your character, your values, and your deeds constitute your true identity. Do not be intimidated by false accusations and trolling; time always stands by the truth. Stay strong, maintain your self-confidence, and pay no heed to those who find pleasure solely in belittling others."
According to Hospital Superintendent Dr Vikas Rajpurohit, Anita's condition is currently stable. The next 24 hours are considered crucial.
Anita is originally a resident of Lathi village in the Jaisalmer district.
According to her family members, Anita had been under considerable stress recently due to social media trolling and a land dispute. The police and her family members are currently gathering further details regarding the entire incident.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)