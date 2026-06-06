Rajasthan Police bust interstate human trafficking, sex racket; five arrested

JAIPUR: In a major joint operation, Jhalawar District Police, in coordination with Bundi, Tonk, and Mumbai Police, have busted an interstate human trafficking and sex racket, rescuing 10 girls, including seven minors.

Police said the gang was involved in trafficking minor girls from economically weaker families, luring them with false promises of employment and a better life before selling them to brokers in Mumbai for lakhs of rupees and forcing them into the sex trade.

Five members of the organised syndicate, including a female ringleader, have been arrested, while one more suspect has been detained. The victims were traced to multiple districts, including Jhalawar, Tonk, and Bundi.

Officials said three other accused, believed to be hiding in Mumbai, have been identified and raids are underway to apprehend them.

Jhalawar SP Amit Kumar said that after receiving inputs about human trafficking, police conducted inquiries in local settlements and found that brokers operating in Jhalawar and Tonk were targeting vulnerable families.

He said the accused lured families by promising employment opportunities in Mumbai, but instead trafficked the minor girls to brokers operating in Mumbai’s dance bars. The syndicate also allegedly forged identity documents to show the victims as adults before trafficking them across state borders.

According to the SP, the girls were subsequently pushed into forced sexual exploitation in Mumbai.

He further revealed a disturbing modus operandi in which, before taking the girls, the accused made parents sign stamp papers and affix thumb impressions after receiving money.