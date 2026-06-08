Internet services suspended in Jaipur during anti-encroachment drive set to demolish religious structures

JAIPUR: Internet services were suspended in several parts of Jaipur ahead of an anti-encroachment operation to prevent the circulation of 'live' videos or digital content to large groups.

The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) has launched a massive campaign to demolish illegal constructions, including some religious structures, and to remove long-standing encroachments in the Jagatpura and Malviya Nagar areas.

This is the first time mobile internet services have been completely suspended for 24 hours across a large section of the Pink City during an anti-encroachment operation.

The suspension is effective from midnight on June 7 to midnight on June 8. Under this order, 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G mobile internet services, bulk SMS, and all social media applications provided by both private and government telecom companies will remain completely blocked across 34 police station areas in the Jaipur North and Jaipur East.

According to the Divisional Commissioner's order, the primary objective is to curb the spread of rumours and ensure a secure environment for JDA teams and administrative officials to carry out the operations without obstruction.

As many as 134 illegal permanent structures and encroachments fell within the proposed project to widen Nandpuri Road to 80 feet, aimed at easing traffic congestion in the Jagatpura area and have been pending for a long time. According to the JDA, these structures were required to be removed urgently.

Earlier, intelligence inputs had alerted the Jaipur district and police administration that miscreants might become active once this major demolition drive began.