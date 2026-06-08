Internet services suspended in Jaipur during anti-encroachment drive set to demolish religious structures

JAIPUR: Internet services were suspended in several parts of Jaipur ahead of an anti-encroachment operation to prevent the circulation of 'live' videos or digital content to large groups.
The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) has launched a massive campaign to demolish illegal constructions, including some religious structures, and to remove long-standing encroachments in the Jagatpura and Malviya Nagar areas.
This is the first time mobile internet services have been completely suspended for 24 hours across a large section of the Pink City during an anti-encroachment operation.
The suspension is effective from midnight on June 7 to midnight on June 8. Under this order, 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G mobile internet services, bulk SMS, and all social media applications provided by both private and government telecom companies will remain completely blocked across 34 police station areas in the Jaipur North and Jaipur East.
According to the Divisional Commissioner's order, the primary objective is to curb the spread of rumours and ensure a secure environment for JDA teams and administrative officials to carry out the operations without obstruction.
As many as 134 illegal permanent structures and encroachments fell within the proposed project to widen Nandpuri Road to 80 feet, aimed at easing traffic congestion in the Jagatpura area and have been pending for a long time. According to the JDA, these structures were required to be removed urgently.
Earlier, intelligence inputs had alerted the Jaipur district and police administration that miscreants might become active once this major demolition drive began.
Significantly, these 134 illegal structures include five sites associated with local religious places and centres of faith. A force of 3,000 police personnel has been deployed for the operation. As part of the road-widening project, bulldozers are being used to demolish the Noorani Masjid, a Mazar (shrine), two temples, and a Satsang hall, which are all located in this area.
As soon as the JDA’s bulldozers and dumpers arrived at Nandpuri Road in Jagatpura at 6 am, the entire area took on the appearance of a garrison. Under 'Operation 80 Feet,' structures falling within the road's right-of-way are being removed to widen the road running parallel to the railway line from the Nandpuri underpass in the Jagatpura area.
The JDA has decided to demolish Jaipur's Noorani Mosque, designating it an illegal structure. To handle any potentially violent protests or law-and-order issues, over 3,000 additional police personnel, including female police forces, riot control vehicles ('Vajra'), and special armed units of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC), have been deployed at the site.
Senior police and administrative officials are personally present, monitoring every minute's activity in real-time. In light of the anti-encroachment drive, the Jaipur administration has appealed to citizens to maintain peace, amity, and social harmony.
Officials stated that the suspension of internet services is purely a precautionary measure to ensure the situation is not compromised by rumors or misleading information. In the digital world a misleading video of even a minor incident uploaded to social media can disrupt the city's peace within minutes.
Strict action will be taken in accordance with the law against those who defy orders or attempt to disrupt law and order.
However, to ensure the general public does not face significant inconvenience regarding banking, 'work-from-home' arrangements, and essential digital tasks, broadband internet and fixed Wi-Fi connections used in homes and offices have been exempted from this restriction. Additionally, standard voice calling services continue to operate smoothly.