Internet suspended in parts of Jaipur ahead of anti-encroachment drive on religious structures

Mobile internet services were suspended in parts of Jaipur ahead of an anti-encroachment drive to remove five religious structures, including a mosque and two temples, officials said on Monday.

The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) launched the drive near the Nandpuri underpass in Jagatpura to widen a road running parallel to a railway line to 80 feet. Around 3,000 police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order during the operation.

Officials said a mosque, two temples, a satsang building and a mazar are set to be removed as part of the exercise.

According to an official order, mobile internet services, bulk SMS, MMS and social media platforms will remain suspended from 12 am on June 8 till midnight on June 9 in Jaipur North and Jaipur East police districts. Voice call services will continue as usual.

Divisional Commissioner V Saravan Kumar said the decision was taken to prevent the spread of rumours and maintain public order, citing the possibility of misuse of social media and internet-based communication platforms.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone attempting to spread communal disharmony, inflammatory content or misinformation through social media or other digital platforms during the operation.

Authorities have also imposed movement restrictions in parts of the area and are monitoring the situation using drones. Electricity supply in the immediate vicinity has been temporarily disconnected as part of the security arrangements, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)