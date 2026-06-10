Landlord, factory operator absconding in Jaipur firecracker factor blast case

JAIPUR: The devastating fire at an illegal gunpowder and firecracker factory in Jaipur has raised serious questions over police negligence and administrative failure. Even 36 hours after the horrific incident that claimed eight lives, the factory operator and the landlord remain absconding.

The incident has sparked outrage, particularly because the illegal factory was allegedly operating just a few meters away from the local police station. The inability of the police to apprehend the accused despite continuous raids has further intensified criticism against the department.

Amid mounting pressure, Jaipur Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal on Wednesday suspended eight police personnel, including the station house officer (SHO), after a preliminary inquiry found them negligent in discharging their duties.

According to officials, illegal firecracker manufacturing and storage of gunpowder had reportedly been taking place in the area for a long time. However, the local police allegedly failed to take timely and effective action despite the hazardous activities being carried out openly.