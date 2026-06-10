Landlord, factory operator absconding in Jaipur firecracker factor blast case

JAIPUR: The devastating fire at an illegal gunpowder and firecracker factory in Jaipur has raised serious questions over police negligence and administrative failure. Even 36 hours after the horrific incident that claimed eight lives, the factory operator and the landlord remain absconding.
The incident has sparked outrage, particularly because the illegal factory was allegedly operating just a few meters away from the local police station. The inability of the police to apprehend the accused despite continuous raids has further intensified criticism against the department.
Amid mounting pressure, Jaipur Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal on Wednesday suspended eight police personnel, including the station house officer (SHO), after a preliminary inquiry found them negligent in discharging their duties.
According to officials, illegal firecracker manufacturing and storage of gunpowder had reportedly been taking place in the area for a long time. However, the local police allegedly failed to take timely and effective action despite the hazardous activities being carried out openly.
Following the tragedy, police and administrative teams launched an extensive search operation across Khoh Nagorian and nearby localities. Raids have been underway since Tuesday night at factories, warehouses, and suspected hideouts.
Investigations have further revealed that illegal firecracker manufacturing was being carried out in several residential houses near the accident site. However, no arrests were made during the operation.
Police suspect that the factory was being operated by Firoz, a resident of Delhi. Multiple teams have been formed to trace him and identify others linked to the illegal network. Investigating agencies are also trying to determine the scale of the operation and uncover those involved in the manufacturing and supply chain.
According to police officials, both the factory owner, Firoz, and the landlord, Yakub, have been absconding since the incident. Cases have been registered against them under provisions of the Explosives Act, and separate teams are conducting raids at their suspected hideouts.
The tragic incident occurred on the morning of June 9, when a massive fire broke out inside the illegal factory in Khoh Nagorian. The blaze quickly intensified as stored gunpowder exploded, triggering a series of blasts. Eight people, including a child and two brothers, lost their lives in the accident, while several others sustained injuries.