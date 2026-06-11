Fire breaks out at Jodhpur private hospital, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at a private hospital in Jodhpur late Wednesday night, triggering the evacuation of patients and staff. No casualties were reported, police said.

The incident occurred at a hospital on Paota B Road, where smoke was first detected in an air-conditioning duct before the fire alarm went off.

Patients in the outpatient department (OPD) were immediately evacuated, while a female staff member fainted after inhaling smoke during the evacuation, officials said.

Fire brigade personnel and police rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control within 30 minutes. The fire reportedly originated on the third floor of the building.

Six admitted patients were shifted to a nearby private hospital, while two others scheduled for discharge were sent home.

Mahamandir SHO Devendra Singh Devda said all patients were evacuated safely and no loss of life was reported.

Chief Fire Officer Jai Singh Chauhan said preliminary findings pointed to a short circuit caused by excessive load on the hospital’s air-conditioning system. Renovation work was also underway at the building.

He added that a detailed inquiry has been ordered. Initial findings also suggest the hospital had not undergone its annual electrical safety assessment, while compliance with fire safety norms will be examined.

(With inputs from PTI)