Sachin Pilot pays tribute to father Rajesh Pilot, signals reconciliation with Congress leader Ashok Gehlot

JAIPUR: Senior Congress leaders and party workers gathered in Rajasthan's Dausa on Thursday to pay tribute to former Union Minister Rajesh Pilot on his 26th death anniversary.

The event assumed added political significance as it came amid renewed tensions within the Rajasthan Congress. However, both Congress leader Sachin Pilot and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appeared to signal a willingness to end the hostility that has recently dominated political discourse in the state and grabbed national headlines.

Following an interfaith prayer meeting held in memory of his father, Rajesh Pilot, Sachin Pilot addressed the ongoing political rift with Gehlot, which had deepened in recent days after a series of remarks by the former chief minister. Although Gehlot did not attend the programme, Pilot responded with restraint and chose to emphasise unity and political maturity.

Referring to Gehlot's recent statement, Pilot said, "I heard his statement, and from what I heard and what I want to tell you all, I remember he said that just as Ashok Ji has affection for his son Vaibhav Gehlot Ji, he has the same affection for me as well."

Pilot then used the occasion to shift the focus towards the larger objectives of the Congress party. Rather than responding to Gehlot's criticism or escalating the dispute, he invoked Rahul Gandhi's political message of unity and reconciliation. "We are all soldiers of the Congress. The message Rahul Gandhi Ji gave to the entire country was that we all have to open 'shops of love' (mohabbat ki dukaan)," Pilot said.

Targeting the BJP rather than his party colleague, Pilot stressed that the Congress leadership and workers should remain united in their fight against what he described as the BJP's "oppressive rule."

The conciliatory tone marked a significant departure from the sharp exchanges that have resurfaced between the two leaders in recent days. Earlier this week, Gehlot had once again referred to the 2020 political crisis, alleging that the developments during the Manesar episode were an attempt to destabilise the Congress government and should be acknowledged as a mistake by Sachin.

Gehlot had also sought to justify the September 2022 rebellion by loyalist MLAs, arguing that the revolt was not directed against the Congress high command but against the possibility of Pilot's leadership in the state.