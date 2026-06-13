Rajasthan govt orders probe into power outage during Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw press conference in Jaipur

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has ordered a special probe into the embarrassing power outage that disrupted Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's press conference at the BJP state headquarters in Jaipur.

Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar said the incident has been taken seriously and warned that strict action would be taken against any official or engineer found negligent.

When Union Railway and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was addressing the media on Thursday, as part of the BJP's nationwide campaign marking 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre, the state BJP office was plunged into darkness after the electricity supply snapped.

The incident soon went viral, highlighting that the Vaishnaw's press interaction in Jaipur turned 'ironic' as he was present in the venue to elaborate on the achievements of the Modi government and to outline key developmental initiatives undertaken.

Shortly after the press conference began, the power supply to the BJP office was disrupted, leaving the conference hall in total darkness for nearly 20 minutes.

State BJP President Madan Rathore and Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar were present on the dais at the time. Although electricity was restored after some time, the power went out twice again during the event.

The repeated outages reportedly left BJP leaders angry and upset as officials kept scrambling to resolve the situation. Nagar immediately contacted power department officials, while efforts were made to restore the supply.

The backup generator at the BJP office also reportedly failed to start.