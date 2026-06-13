Rajasthan made All-round Progress in Modi era: CM Bhajan Lal

JAIPUR: As the BJP celebrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12 years in office, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday claimed that the state has witnessed rapid and all-round progress during Modi's tenure. CM Sharma specially underlined that per capita income in Rajasthan has greatly increased in past twelve years rom around Rs 69,000 in 2013-14 to Rs 2.05 lakh today.

He said the Modi government's policies and welfare initiatives have significantly improved the lives of people across the state while strengthening infrastructure, agriculture, social security and rural development.

Addressing a media interaction to mark 12 years of the Modi government, Sharma said Rajasthan has benefited extensively from central welfare and development programmes. He said 2.45 crore Soil Health Cards have been issued in the state, while more than Rs 35,000 crore has been disbursed under the PM Crop Insurance Scheme. Over 34 lakh houses have been constructed under PM Awas Yojana and more than 63 lakh tap water connections have been provided.

The Chief Minister said nearly 89 lakh toilets have been built under the Swachh Bharat Mission, around 43,000 villages have achieved ODF Plus status and 21 Gobar-Dhan projects have been implemented. He added that 3.83 crore Jan-Dhan accounts have been opened in Rajasthan.

Sharma said road connectivity under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana has increased from 53,000 km before 2014 to more than 86,000 km, while the number of beneficiaries under social security schemes has risen from 57 lakh to over 89 lakh.