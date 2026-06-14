Rahul Gandhi to kick off Congress campaign on youth issues from Rajasthan's Kota

JAIPUR: The Congress party will launch a nationwide movement on June 17 from Kota, renowned as the country's "coaching capital", to focus on issues such as paper leaks, examination irregularities, unemployment and other key issues affecting the youth.

The Leader of the Opposition in the lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will engage in a direct dialogue with students and aspirants preparing for competitive exams on paper leaks and major youth related issues. This effort is being viewed as not just a political event but as the launch of a new youth-centric narrative for the Congress to mobilize students across the country.

The choice of Kota in Rajasthan is significant as it not only attracts thousands of students from across the country but also as it is represented in the Lok Sabha by Speaker Om Birla. The Congress is keen to corner the BJP in what is being seen as a major bastion for the saffron party and the RSS.

Kota District Congress President Rakhi Gautam and Kota Rural Congress President Bhanu Pratap Singh stated that the decision was made to launch this nationwide campaign from Kota as it is the country's "coaching hub". Through this initiative, students across the nation will be connected, and their issues will be raised at the national level.

Preparations for Rahul Gandhi's proposed visit to Kota next week are already underway. Continuous contact is being maintained with students and coaching institutes regarding the student conference. Additionally, information about Rahul Gandhi's interactive session is being disseminated to students via social media.