Rahul Gandhi to kick off Congress campaign on youth issues from Rajasthan's Kota

JAIPUR: The Congress party will launch a nationwide movement on June 17 from Kota, renowned as the country's "coaching capital", to focus on issues such as paper leaks, examination irregularities, unemployment and other key issues affecting the youth.
The Leader of the Opposition in the lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will engage in a direct dialogue with students and aspirants preparing for competitive exams on paper leaks and major youth related issues. This effort is being viewed as not just a political event but as the launch of a new youth-centric narrative for the Congress to mobilize students across the country.
The choice of Kota in Rajasthan is significant as it not only attracts thousands of students from across the country but also as it is represented in the Lok Sabha by Speaker Om Birla. The Congress is keen to corner the BJP in what is being seen as a major bastion for the saffron party and the RSS.
Kota District Congress President Rakhi Gautam and Kota Rural Congress President Bhanu Pratap Singh stated that the decision was made to launch this nationwide campaign from Kota as it is the country's "coaching hub". Through this initiative, students across the nation will be connected, and their issues will be raised at the national level.
Preparations for Rahul Gandhi's proposed visit to Kota next week are already underway. Continuous contact is being maintained with students and coaching institutes regarding the student conference. Additionally, information about Rahul Gandhi's interactive session is being disseminated to students via social media.
At the Kota event, Rahul Gandhi will interact directly with students and the youth, listening to their concerns and suggestions. Discussions will cover various topics related to education and employment, including the repeated paper leak scandals, the NEET exam controversy, and key issues concerning the CBSE.
The entire Congress team in Kota is actively engaged in preparing for the event. However, a final decision regarding the venue has not yet been reached. Congress leaders say that details of potential venues in Kota have been submitted to AICC officials and the venue will be announced once a final approval is received.
Notably, this marks Rahul Gandhi's second visit to Rajasthan within a fortnight. He had previously visited Pushkar in Ajmer district on June 1 to attend the concluding ceremony of the national training camp for Congress district presidents. It was during the Pushkar conference that he was invited to visit Kota.
Kota is considered the country's largest coaching hub, attracting thousands of students from all corners of the country every year for medical and engineering entrance exam preparations. Consequently, the Congress sees Kota as a most suitable platform to raise issues like paper leaks and transparency in the examination system.
Rahul Gandhi had previously met with coaching students during a brief break from his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in December 2022.
The Congress party also acknowledges that the NEET paper leak case has links to Rajasthan. Against this backdrop, Rahul Gandhi is set to hold a direct dialogue with students at the upcoming conference in Kota.
At the Pushkar event recently, Rahul had praised the working style of state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of the Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha Tikaram Jully. He remarked that the united manner in which the Congress organization is functioning in Rajasthan serves as a model for other states.
Political analysts believe that Rajasthan was chosen for this national campaign because the party is considered organizationally strong there, and the participation of both party workers and the general public can be ensured for large-scale events.
Kota is the parliamentary constituency of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and is considered a stronghold of the BJP and the RSS. But Shanti Dhariwal, a senior Cabinet minister in the previous Congress government and a close confidante of former CM Ashok Gehlot, is the most influential Congress leader in Kota. Dhariwal is considered as a key figure in raising a formidable challenge for the BJP in Kota.
Following the event in Kota, the first phase of the campaign will include programs in Allahabad on July 10, Patna on July 11, and Delhi on July 14. The Congress says this campaign will not be limited solely to the NEET paper leak issue.
Instead, it will evolve into a nationwide movement addressing broader concerns such as the future of the youth, employment, transparency in recruitment exams, and much-needed reforms in the education system.