'I am going very far away; I don't know where I am going': 22-year-old NEET aspirant hangs self week before exam

JAIPUR: A NEET aspirant died by suicide in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Monday. The 22-year-old student was all set to take his third attempt in the NEET exam scheduled on June 21.

This is the second case of a NEET student dying by suicide in the district within the last month. This tragedy reflects the mounting mental health crisis among aspirants of competitive exams which has been gravely intensified after the recent NEET paper leak.

According to the police, the deceased student has been identified as Umesh Mali, a native of Nawalgarh in Jhunjhunu district. His father works as a tiles contractor in Mumbai. Umesh was living in a flat in the Udyog Nagar police station area of Sikar with his elder sister, younger brother, and mother while preparing for the NEET exam.

Udyog Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Kumar Budania stated that the incident occurred at a private residential complex in the area. Umesh Mali fashioned a noose using a chunni (scarf) in his flat and hung himself from the ceiling fan. The incident came to light when his sister and younger brother returned to the flat in the afternoon. A suicide note was recovered from the room during the investigation. In the note, Umesh wrote, "Sorry! I am going very far away; I don't know where I am going."

The note did not indicate any specific reason behind the incident. The police are currently working to ascertain the reason behind the student's suicide. The police have handed over the body to the family after conducting a post-mortem examination.