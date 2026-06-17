India's education system subjects its children to stress, pressure; this is not good for country: Rahul Gandhi in Kota

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing students at "Chhatron ki Goonj" Maha rally in Kota, said that India's education system puts pressure on children, stresses them and crushes them.

"This is not good for the country. I want all of us to work together to ensure that no student in this country ever feels what this girl felt," he said at "Chhatron ki Goonj" Maha rally in Kota, where he is interacting with students on various issues like paper leaks and unemployment.

"This is not a political meeting. This is a meeting about you, about the young people who are struggling to get a future. This evening is about you, the challenges that you are dealing with every single day," he said in his opening remarks.

After the opening remarks, five students -- three girls and two boys -- were called onto the stage for interaction.

They are NEET, JEE and civil services aspirants.

The programme "Chhatron ki Goonj" Maha Rally is being projected by the Congress as the first in a series of nationwide student conventions, while the BJP has objected to the outreach, alleging it could distract aspirants preparing for the examination.