Maharana Pratap won Battle of Haldighati; history was distorted for centuries: RSS chief Bhagwat

JAIPUR: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday reiterated the claim that Maharana Pratap emerged victorious in the historic Battle of Haldighati.

Addressing a gathering at Maharana Bhupal Stadium in Udaipur during an event marking the 450th anniversary of the Battle of Haldighati, Bhagwat said attempts had been made for centuries to distort Indian history. He maintained that there should be no doubt about Maharana Pratap's victory in the battle.

Referring to various phases of the conflict, Bhagwat said the Mughal forces were repeatedly pushed back and forced to retreat. He claimed that Mughal troops withdrew several miles, took shelter in Gogunda and struggled to survive, questioning how such circumstances could be interpreted as a Mughal victory.

Drawing a parallel with freedom fighter Babu Kunwar Singh, Bhagwat said history had similarly misrepresented his military campaigns against the British. According to him, tactical retreats employed by leaders such as Kunwar Singh and Maharana Pratap were later portrayed as defeats despite their strategic successes.

"The Mughals came to Mewar to eliminate Rana Pratap but returned only with an elephant," Bhagwat said, adding that the campaign failed to achieve its objective of subduing Mewar.

Describing Haldighati as more than a military confrontation, Bhagwat said the battle symbolised India's long struggle against foreign invasions. He asserted that the conflict demonstrated that outside forces could not defeat India's cultural and civilisational identity.