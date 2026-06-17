Rahul Gandhi slams education system in Kota, claims five exams cost families as much as budgets of five Ministries

JAIPUR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used a major youth outreach programme in Rajasthan's Kota on Wednesday to launch a sharp critique of India's education system, arguing that students and their families are spending enormous amounts on competitive examinations while receiving little assurance of quality education or employment in return.

Addressing thousands of students at the "Chhatro Ki Goonj" programme, Gandhi described the country's education model as a "rejection system, not a selection system," claiming it narrows the aspirations of young people instead of helping them pursue their interests and talents.

The event, held in Kota, widely known as India's coaching capital, focused on issues such as competitive examinations, paper leaks, unemployment and the pressures faced by students.

Gandhi maintained that the gathering was not a political programme but an attempt to listen to the concerns of the country's youth.

Drawing attention to the financial burden of entrance examinations, Gandhi claimed that families of NEET aspirants collectively spend around Rs 1.32 lakh crore every year on coaching, fees and related expenses, an amount he said is comparable to the Union government's education budget.

Expanding his argument, he cited figures related to five major examinations, SSC, UPSC, RRB, JEE and NEET, and claimed that students preparing for these tests spend nearly Rs 3.5 lakh crore annually.