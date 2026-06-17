Rahul Gandhi's planned interaction with students in Kota sparks political storm in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: The much-anticipated interaction between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and students in Kota on Wednesday has intensified political sparring in Rajasthan, with the Congress and BJP trading barbs over the purpose and timing of the visit.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha will meet students at Kota's Dussehra Ground to discuss issues including the NEET paper leak.

The event in Kota, often referred to as the 'Coaching Capital' of India, will also mark the beginning of a nationwide Congress campaign focusing on the future of the youth, transparency in recruitment examinations, employment and reforms in the education system.

Rahul Gandhi was initially scheduled to travel to Kota by train, but the plan was later changed. According to the revised schedule, he will now arrive by chartered flight.

He is expected to land at Kota Airport from New Delhi at 3.15 pm. From the airport, he will proceed to a private heritage hotel near Nehru Garden on Station Road, where he is scheduled to stay until 8 pm.

Following the interaction with students, Rahul Gandhi will attend an event at the Shri Ram Rangmanch at Dussehra Ground at 8 pm. Later, he will leave for Delhi at 10.20 pm on the Indore Hisar Superfast Express.

State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said Rahul Gandhi's mode of travel was changed due to concerns that the BJP's "double engine" government could allegedly delay the train and disrupt the programme.