Probe report into maternal deaths sparks Kota row

JAIPUR: The report of the probe into the deaths of five pregnant women last month after cesarean deliveries has identified medical negligence at Kota’s New Medical College Hospital, administrative shortcomings, and poor infection control measures as the primary factors behind the deaths.

Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar confirmed that government has received the report and is conducting a review. According to the findings, one of the women, named Shirin, developed a severe infection after an infected uterus was stitched during treatment, leading to the spread of infection and multi-organ failure. In the remaining cases, the causes of death included pulmonary embolism, excessive bleeding, and cardiac complications, said sources.

Shirin’s husband, Mohammad Ashu, had earlier alleged inconsistencies in the treatment process. The report also highlighted deficiencies in hospital management, pointing to lapses in medical care. A committee of experts from SMS Medical College, Jaipur, probed the deaths.

Former CM Ashok Gehlot demanded suspension of officials and doctors responsible and initiation of criminal action.