Woman dies after 20 days on ventilator, first fatality in Bikaner post-C-section kidney failure case

JAIPUR: A 20-year-old woman suffering from severe post-delivery complications at PBM Hospital in Bikaner has died, becoming the first fatality linked to the case of women developing kidney failure after C-section deliveries that has drawn widespread attention across Rajasthan.
The woman, identified as Preeti, had been on ventilator support for nearly 20 days after her condition deteriorated following a Caesarean delivery. She finally succumbed on Thursday.
Hospital authorities conducted a post-mortem examination shortly after her death, and the findings will now be incorporated into the ongoing investigations aimed at determining the cause of a cluster of serious health complications among several women treated at Bikaner's largest government hospital.
PBM Hospital superintendent Dr Bhikam Chand Ghiya said preliminary medical assessment suggested multiple organ failure as the likely cause of death.
According to him, Preeti's kidneys had ceased functioning, and doctors made extensive efforts to stabilise her condition before she collapsed on Thursday afternoon.
Preeti was one of six women who developed critical health issues after undergoing Caesarean procedures at the government hospital earlier this month.
The affected patients experienced a range of complications, including infections, kidney failure and other serious medical conditions, leading to prolonged treatment and intensive care.
Confirming the death, Sardar Patel Medical College principal Surendra Kumar Verma said the post-mortem report would be examined alongside findings from various inquiry panels and laboratory analyses.
He said investigators were working to establish the precise reason behind the complications reported among the patients.
The incident has prompted a multi-level investigation. Separate inquiry committees have been formed by the hospital administration, the medical college and the state government.
Investigators have also collected samples of medicines and other materials used during treatment for laboratory testing in an effort to identify any possible common link among the cases.
Officials said several laboratory and culture test reports were still awaited, and no definitive conclusion had yet been reached regarding the cause of the complications. The post-mortem findings are expected to provide crucial inputs to the ongoing probe.
The death has heightened concern within the state's health machinery, particularly against the backdrop of the recent five maternal deaths reported in Kota following Caesarean deliveries.
The latest tragedy is likely to intensify scrutiny of maternal healthcare practices and post-operative monitoring at government hospitals across Rajasthan.
It is notable that an expert committee from Jodhpur identified unsanitary conditions, infection in the operation theatre, lack of fumigation, and the absence of a dedicated ICU for the gynaecology department as key issues at PBM Hospital.
However, reports on the testing of drug and IV fluid samples are still awaited and will form part of the final investigation report.