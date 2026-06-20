Woman dies after 20 days on ventilator, first fatality in Bikaner post-C-section kidney failure case

JAIPUR: A 20-year-old woman suffering from severe post-delivery complications at PBM Hospital in Bikaner has died, becoming the first fatality linked to the case of women developing kidney failure after C-section deliveries that has drawn widespread attention across Rajasthan.

The woman, identified as Preeti, had been on ventilator support for nearly 20 days after her condition deteriorated following a Caesarean delivery. She finally succumbed on Thursday.

Hospital authorities conducted a post-mortem examination shortly after her death, and the findings will now be incorporated into the ongoing investigations aimed at determining the cause of a cluster of serious health complications among several women treated at Bikaner's largest government hospital.

PBM Hospital superintendent Dr Bhikam Chand Ghiya said preliminary medical assessment suggested multiple organ failure as the likely cause of death.

According to him, Preeti's kidneys had ceased functioning, and doctors made extensive efforts to stabilise her condition before she collapsed on Thursday afternoon.

Preeti was one of six women who developed critical health issues after undergoing Caesarean procedures at the government hospital earlier this month.