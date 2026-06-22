Eight post-caesarean mothers fall ill in Jodhpur; two in critical condition

JAIPUR: Following similar incidents in Kota and Bikaner, a fresh case has surfaced in Jodhpur, where several women developed serious health complications after undergoing Caesarean deliveries, raising concerns within the Health Department.
Eight women who underwent Caesarean sections at Pawta District Hospital on June 20 subsequently fell ill. Six are suspected to have developed septicemia (blood infection), while two suffered kidney-related complications.
All eight were referred to Mathura Das Mathur (MDM) Hospital and are undergoing treatment. Two of them are in the ICU due to their critical condition, while six others are being treated at Pawta District Hospital.
As a precautionary measure, the operation theatre where the surgeries were performed has been sealed. Medicines and equipment used during the procedures are also being examined as part of the investigation.
Dr B S Jodha, Principal of Dr SN Medical College, said all the Caesarean deliveries were performed on June 20.
One of the women suffered excessive bleeding following surgery. Another patient was diabetic and also had low blood pressure and anaemia, conditions that can affect kidney function. "Blood samples from all the affected women have been collected and sent for testing. The reports are expected within three to four days," he said, adding that the matter is under investigation.
The samples of the medicines and medical supplies used have also been sent for testing.
The hospital administration says that the exact cause of the deterioration in the patients' condition, whether is due to infection, medication related issue, or some other medical reason will only become clear once the test reports are received.
According to Dr Kulveer Singh Chopra, PMO of Pawta Hospital, the condition of all six women admitted for delivery is currently stable and being continuously monitored.
The development has also raised questions as it coincided with Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar's visit to Jodhpur on June 20 to inaugurate five medical facilities. While senior medical officials were engaged in the minister's programme, questions are being raised over when the condition of the affected women came to the notice of the authorities. However, no official statement has been issued on the matter.
The incident comes in the wake of similar cases reported Kota and Bikaner recently. In Kota, five women died due to kidney failure after undergoing Caesarean deliveries at New Medical College Hospital and JK Lon Hospital May. In this month in Bikaner's PBM Hospital, six women reportedly developed kidney failure following Caesarean sections, resulting in two deaths.
It is notable that an expert committee from Jodhpur identified unsanitary conditions, infection in the operation theatre, lack of fumigation, and the absence of a dedicated ICU for the gynecology department as key factors in PBM hospitals.
However, reports on the testing of drug and IV fluid samples are still awaited and will form part of the final investigation report. The latest tragedy is likely to intensify scrutiny of maternal healthcare practices and post-operative monitoring at government hospitals across Rajasthan.
Meanwhile, former chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot expressed concern over the incident and alleged that while government events were being highlighted, the authorities tried to suppress the news regarding the women.
"Reports of women developing septicemia and kidney-related complications after surgery are extremely worrying and reflected a sharp decline in medical standards and serious negligence," he said.
"Developing septicemia and kidney failure-like complications point to serious shortcomings in the healthcare system," Gehlot said, adding that he would visit Jodhpur and meet the affected patients and their families.