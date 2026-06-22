Eight post-caesarean mothers fall ill in Jodhpur; two in critical condition

JAIPUR: Following similar incidents in Kota and Bikaner, a fresh case has surfaced in Jodhpur, where several women developed serious health complications after undergoing Caesarean deliveries, raising concerns within the Health Department.

Eight women who underwent Caesarean sections at Pawta District Hospital on June 20 subsequently fell ill. Six are suspected to have developed septicemia (blood infection), while two suffered kidney-related complications.

All eight were referred to Mathura Das Mathur (MDM) Hospital and are undergoing treatment. Two of them are in the ICU due to their critical condition, while six others are being treated at Pawta District Hospital.

As a precautionary measure, the operation theatre where the surgeries were performed has been sealed. Medicines and equipment used during the procedures are also being examined as part of the investigation.

Dr B S Jodha, Principal of Dr SN Medical College, said all the Caesarean deliveries were performed on June 20.