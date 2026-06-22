Gehlot accuses BJP of using border demolitions for political polarisation ahead of polls

JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched a sharp attack on the BJP governments at the Centre and in Rajasthan, alleging that the demolition of religious structures linked to the minority community in border areas was part of a larger strategy of political polarisation ahead of Assembly elections in five states.
Speaking to reporters at his Jaipur residence, Gehlot claimed that recent actions in districts such as Barmer, Jaisalmer and Bikaner were intended to create a communal narrative that would benefit the BJP electorally. He alleged that religious sites were being selectively targeted to consolidate votes along religious lines.
According to Gehlot, “The border districts adjoining Pakistan have maintained communal harmony since Independence and have never witnessed major tensions or riots.” He said people from different faiths had coexisted peacefully for decades and questioned the rationale behind the demolition drives.
He alleged that the BJP had consistently relied on polarisation to win elections and suggested that the latest actions were designed to influence voters ahead of the upcoming polls in five states. “These moves are being made with elections in mind and are aimed at sending a political message,” he said.
Referring to one of the shrines, the former chief minister claimed that the site had been looked after by members of the Hindu community because there were no Muslim families residing in the village. He alleged that even local residents had opposed the demolition, but their objections were ignored by the administration.
Gehlot also raised concerns over the role of officials, saying that maintaining social harmony was the responsibility of district administrations, especially in sensitive border regions. He warned that actions capable of disturbing the peaceful atmosphere could have serious consequences and urged authorities to ensure communal amity was preserved.
Gehlot’s remarks come amid the ongoing “Operation Clean” being carried out in areas falling within 50 km of the India–Pakistan border in Rajasthan. As part of the drive, the administration on 18 June demolished four mosques and madrasas in Barmer, alleging that the structures had been built after encroaching on government, grazing and agricultural land near the international border.
The action followed notices issued to 17 mosques and madrasas under the campaign. Members of the Muslim community have alleged that although the notices were dated 11 June, they were served only on 17 June, leaving little time for a response, with some structures being razed the very next day.
The administration has also issued a notice to the Mehmood Shah Peer Jilani Dargah situated on the Ramgarh–Tanot bypass road in Jaisalmer, triggering fresh controversy. Local residents claim the shrine is more than 250 years old and represents the region’s shared cultural heritage and longstanding communal harmony.
However, the BJP rejected Gehlot’s allegations and accused the Congress of practising appeasement and religion-based politics. Rajasthan State Finance Commission Chairman and former BJP state president Dr Arun Chaturvedi said safeguarding the country’s borders was not the responsibility of the armed forces alone, but of every citizen. He maintained that strengthening security in border regions was a matter of national interest and that illegal constructions in sensitive areas would not be allowed to remain.
“National security is paramount. Any illegal construction in border areas will be identified and removed,” Chaturvedi said, asserting that the exercise would continue. BJP chief spokesperson Ramlal Sharma also defended the action, accusing the Congress of pursuing appeasement politics and arguing that the measures were essential from a security standpoint.
Western Rajasthan shares nearly 1,070 km of the India–Pakistan international border, spanning the districts of Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner, Sriganganagar, Jodhpur and the newly created Phalodi district. The region holds significant strategic importance and remains under constant surveillance by the Army and the Border Security Force (BSF). Jodhpur houses a major Indian Air Force station, while Jaisalmer, Barmer and Bikaner also serve as key air bases. During Operation Sindoor, the border belt witnessed missile launches and drone activity originating from Pakistan.
Amid heightened security concerns, the Centre has expanded the scope of “Operation Clean” to strengthen monitoring along the international border. Under directions issued by the Home Department, inspections that were earlier limited to a 15-km belt have now been extended to 50 km from the border.
Barmer Collector Anupama Jorwal said 102 villages and hamlets falling within the expanded zone had been identified and that joint survey teams had begun ground verification. Personnel from the BSF, Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the local administration are jointly carrying out the exercise.
Officials are examining revenue and government records to identify encroachments and have started issuing notices to those concerned. According to official sources, more than 300 notices have been served so far in the border region. Thousands of police personnel have also been deployed to assist security agencies and ensure the smooth removal of illegal encroachments.