Gehlot accuses BJP of using border demolitions for political polarisation ahead of polls

JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched a sharp attack on the BJP governments at the Centre and in Rajasthan, alleging that the demolition of religious structures linked to the minority community in border areas was part of a larger strategy of political polarisation ahead of Assembly elections in five states.

Speaking to reporters at his Jaipur residence, Gehlot claimed that recent actions in districts such as Barmer, Jaisalmer and Bikaner were intended to create a communal narrative that would benefit the BJP electorally. He alleged that religious sites were being selectively targeted to consolidate votes along religious lines.

According to Gehlot, “The border districts adjoining Pakistan have maintained communal harmony since Independence and have never witnessed major tensions or riots.” He said people from different faiths had coexisted peacefully for decades and questioned the rationale behind the demolition drives.

He alleged that the BJP had consistently relied on polarisation to win elections and suggested that the latest actions were designed to influence voters ahead of the upcoming polls in five states. “These moves are being made with elections in mind and are aimed at sending a political message,” he said.

Referring to one of the shrines, the former chief minister claimed that the site had been looked after by members of the Hindu community because there were no Muslim families residing in the village. He alleged that even local residents had opposed the demolition, but their objections were ignored by the administration.

Gehlot also raised concerns over the role of officials, saying that maintaining social harmony was the responsibility of district administrations, especially in sensitive border regions. He warned that actions capable of disturbing the peaceful atmosphere could have serious consequences and urged authorities to ensure communal amity was preserved.