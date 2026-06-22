Rajasthan ATS arrests Jaipur woman over alleged links with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a Jaipur-based woman on allegations of maintaining contact with operatives linked to Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed and carrying out activities considered detrimental to national security.

The accused has been identified as Babita Dharkad, also known as Khadija, hails from Gangapur City and has been living in Jaipur for years. She was detained on Sunday after intelligence inputs suggested that she had established connections with anti-national elements operating from Pakistan.

According to a senior ATS official, forensic analysis of the woman's mobile phone revealed the use of two SIM cards and a Facebook account allegedly containing objectionable material and links to several foreign-based profiles. Investigators said some of these accounts featured symbols and content associated with extremist organisations, including Jaish-e-Mohammed, as well as images purportedly resembling armed militants.

Officials said scrutiny of her WhatsApp activity uncovered conversations with multiple Pakistani phone numbers and other overseas contacts. Several numbers stored on her device are being examined for suspected links to terror operatives.

Sources associated with the investigation claimed that during questioning, the woman admitted to having embraced Islam after coming under the influence of a Pakistan-based religious cleric with whom she had been in regular telephonic contact. Investigators are also probing allegations that handlers across the border were attempting to facilitate her travel to Pakistan.

A senior ATS officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said preliminary interrogation had revealed several suspicious aspects of her activities, prompting a deeper investigation into her digital footprint, social media interactions and financial transactions. Officials are examining whether her alleged contacts were part of a larger network or recruitment module.

Based on material collected so far, the ATS has booked the woman under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The woman was produced before a court, which remanded her to ATS custody till June 27. Further interrogation is underway to determine the extent of her alleged links with Pakistani contacts and extremist networks.