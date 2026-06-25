Arrested Jaipur woman planned to go to Pak to marry JeM commander, say cops

JAIPUR: A 38-year-old woman arrested here last week was allegedly preparing to travel to Pakistan via Nepal to marry a suspected terrorist commander believed to be a close associate of banned Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, officials said here on Thursday.

The woman is believed to have been manipulated emotionally and was converted to Islam by a Muslim preacher online, they said.

The woman, identified as Babita Dhakad alias Khadija, had been on the radar of the military intelligence for many weeks, the officials said.

She was arrested by the Anti-Terror Squad of Rajasthan Police and booked under various sections of stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on Sunday.

Babita is in police custody till June 27.

A forensic analysis of her electronic devices showed many Pakistani numbers, which including those suspected to be that of Yusuf Azhar, a close relative of the JeM chief, and Qari Zarar who is wanted in India for several crimes, the officials said.

During investigation, Babita, who lived in her parents' home in Jaipur's Sitapura area, was found to have alleged links with members and supporters of the Pakistan-based banned terrorist organisation, they said.

Babita said she began searching for Pakistani terrorists on social media following the Pahalgam attack in 2025 and gradually developed contacts with several individuals linked to extremist circles.

She said during questioning that she started by browsing Facebook pages related to Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and sent friend requests to followers of such pages at random.

Over time, she became connected with several individuals out of curiosity, the officials told PTI.

"An examination of her mobile phone and social media accounts revealed contacts with several Pakistani nationals and profiles allegedly associated with JeM operatives.