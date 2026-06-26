Five women die after C-section procedures; Rajasthan acts against oxytocin supplier

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Drug Control Department has revoked the licence of a medical firm that supplied substandard oxytocin injections to Kota Medical College which reportedly led to the death of five women who underwent Cesarean deliveries last month.

The firm, Rajasthan Medical Hall, had supplied an oxytocin injection marketed as TOCIN, manufactured by Jackson Laboratories from Amritsar in Punjab. The injections were administered to women undergoing c-sections on May 4.

Soon after the surgeries, the health of 12 women deteriorated suddenly. Five women later died, while seven others reportedly suffered kidney failure, triggering a major investigation by health authorities.

After the incident, the Drug Controller General of India collected samples of the drug from the hospital for testing. Laboratory analysis revealed serious irregularities, which confirmed that the injections did not contain oxytocin, the active ingredient that was supposed to be present in the medication.

Assistant Drug Controller Devendra Kumar Garg said that after the cancellation of licence, the department is now looking at further legal action against the supplier.