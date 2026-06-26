Rajasthan youth arrested over conversion allegations and obscene videos to trap Hindu women

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Police are investigating a case in Kota involving a resident named Manish Sharma, who was arrested following allegations by right-wing groups that he ran an online network to target Hindu women for religious conversion. While the complainants allege a massive conspiracy with links to Pakistan, police officials stated that their investigation so far has not corroborated the main claims regarding religious conversion or a structured trapping network.

Based on a complaint filed by the Bajrang Dal functionary Yogesh Renwal on June 15, Rajasthan police have registered a case. The right-wing organization alleged that objectionable photographs, videos, and audio recordings were found on the mobile phone of the accused, whom they also referred to as Moin Khan.

Renwal in his complaint alleged that Sharma, a resident of Vigyan Nagar, had been luring Hindu women through social media platforms like Telegram, Snapchat, and Discord for several years. The complaint further claimed that the accused coerced women into creating obscene content involving religious symbols, operated groups to facilitate religious conversion to Islam, and possessed an audio message of alleged Pakistani origin encouraging these activities. Calling it a matter of national security, the Bajrang Dal submitted an online complaint to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on June 22 demanding a high-level probe.

In response to the allegations, Rajasthan Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar assured strict enforcement. "We will take the strictest action against those found guilty in the alleged conversion case. No one involved will be allowed to escape the clutches of the law. The state government is treating the matter with utmost seriousness, and based on the findings of the investigation, legal action will be ensured against all those responsible," Dilawar said.