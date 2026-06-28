Eighteen-year-old JEE aspirant from Bihar dies after jumping off Kota flyover

KOTA: An 18-year-old JEE aspirant from Bihar allegedly jumped from the Kota-Jhalawar flyover and died, police said on Sunday.

Jaishree, a class 12 student, had been preparing for the highly competitive engineering entrance exams at a coaching institute in Kota since January this year. She was living in a PG room in Vigyan Nagar area and died late Saturday night, they said.

Police said prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide but more on the circumstances of her death would be clear after speaking to her parents.

This marks the seventh case of suicide by a student in coaching hub Kota.

A JEE aspirant allegedly jumped to death from the flyover around 11 pm on Saturday and sustained fatal injuries, Vigyan Nagar police station Circle Inspector Mukesh Meena said on Sunday.

She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to injuries during treatment shortly after, he said.

The body was placed in the mortuary for post-mortem, which would be conducted after the arrival of her parents from her native place in Raniganj in Bihar's Araria district, the officer said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)