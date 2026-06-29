Rajasthan: Three labourers killed, several injured as under-construction resort wall collapses in Jaipur

JAIPUR: Three labourers, including two women, were killed and several others suffered injuries after the wall of an under-construction resort collapsed in the Chandwaji area in Jaipur district on Monday, a report said.

The incident occurred around 12.30 pm while workers were carrying out repairs in a sewerage pit.

The report quoting officials said that several labourers were working near the sewerage pit when the wall suddenly gave way, trapping them beneath the debris.

Police, administrative officials and rescue teams rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the accident.