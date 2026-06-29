Rajasthan: Three labourers killed, several injured as under-construction resort wall collapses in Jaipur

JAIPUR: Three labourers, including two women, were killed and several others suffered injuries after the wall of an under-construction resort collapsed in the Chandwaji area in Jaipur district on Monday, a report said.
The incident occurred around 12.30 pm while workers were carrying out repairs in a sewerage pit.
The report quoting officials said that several labourers were working near the sewerage pit when the wall suddenly gave way, trapping them beneath the debris.
Police, administrative officials and rescue teams rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the accident.
With assistance from local residents, rescuers pulled the trapped workers from the rubble and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.
The collapse, according to Bhaskar English, triggered panic as workers were trapped under concrete blocks and soil. Police, rescue teams and local residents launched a rescue operation and used a JCB excavator to remove the debris and pull out those trapped.
Rajasthan minister Jogaram Patel and Jaipur District Collector Sandesh Nayak visited the site to review the rescue operation and assess the situation, the report added.
Police have started an investigation to determine the cause of the collapse.