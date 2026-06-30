Four of family found dead in Rajasthan's Phalodi; probe underway

JAIPUR: A couple and their two children were found dead in their house in Dechu area of Rajasthan’s Phalodi district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Genaram (35), his wife Pushpa (32), their 13-year-old daughter, and their 10-year-old son.The family hails from the Pali district and had been working on a farm in Dechu for the past four years.

Upon information, when the police reached the spot, Genaram was found hanging while his wife and two children were lying on a cot inside the room.

According to Dechu SHO Vikram Singh, the initial investigation indicates that Genaram may have strangled his wife and the two children before taking his own life.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team inspected the scene and collected evidence. The bodies have been sent to the local hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations.

During the investigation, police found that Pushpa had reportedly been experiencing mental health issues in recent days. According to investigators, her family had sought the help of a local faith healer, as Genaram allegedly believed she was under the influence of an evil spirit. Police are now examining whether these beliefs played a role in the tragic incident.

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