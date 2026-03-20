BJP begins nationwide AI training in Rajasthan

Fifteen special sessions will be organised for state-level leaders, covering key areas such as election management, media and social media strategy, effective use of AI, and building a positive public image for the party.

Registration for all training programmes will be conducted exclusively through the party’s “Saral App.” Upon completion, participants will be required to take an online test on the same application. Those who successfully clear the assessment will be awarded certificates by the party.

A notable feature of the campaign is a dedicated training module for new entrants who have joined the BJP from the Congress or other parties. This will aim at familiarising the newcomers with the party’s ideology and organisational functioning.

According to Mithilesh Gautam, the campaign’s convener and state general secretary, the training has been made mandatory for all—from booth-level workers and local representatives to MLAs and MPs. He said further that "the registration and assessment process will be carried out through the Saral App."

As per central guidelines, training at the mandal (block) level is scheduled to be completed by April 14, while district-level sessions are targeted for completion by May 20. State-level training programmes will follow thereafter.