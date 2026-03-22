Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav holds Jaipur roadshow, eyes Rajasthan investors

JAIPUR: The Madhya Pradesh government held a ‘Mega Investment Road Show’ in Jaipur late Saturday evening, attended by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, in a bid to attract investors from Rajasthan.

Titled ‘Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh’, the programme saw CM Yadav interacting with prominent industrialists from Rajasthan to explore investment prospects in his state. Ahead of the event, he highlighted the deep-rooted ties between the two states, describing them as “brothers.”

Addressing the gathering at ITC Rajputana, Yadav further emphasised the long-standing relationship between the two neighbouring states, calling it a bond of both “roti-beti” (social and familial ties) and “roti-pani” (shared resources). He especially underlined the significance of the Parvati–Kalisindh–Chambal River Link Project in his address. Yadav termed it a key initiative for joint development, particularly in water management, agriculture, and industrial growth.

During the programme, the Yadav presented the industrial potential of Madhya Pradesh in detail, with a special focus on attracting investors. Highlighting the textile sector, he said the state contributes nearly 47 percent of the country’s organic cotton production.

Citing the example of Dhar district, he said the region is well-suited for investment and holds significant potential for industrial development. Extending an open invitation to Rajasthan-based industrialists, Yadav urged them to set up industries in Madhya Pradesh alongside their operations in Rajasthan. He claimed that such collaborations would generate employment and accelerate economic growth in both states. He assured that the MP government is committed to providing all necessary facilities and support to investors.

Yadav also referred to the declaration of 2026 as the ‘Year of Agriculture’, stating that the initiative aims to integrate agriculture with industry and strengthen the rural economy. He highlighted investment opportunities in sectors such as food processing, dairy, warehousing, cold chains, and agri-logistics.

During the event, he also praised the working style of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and expressed confidence that both states could progress together on the path of development. The roadshow also featured one-on-one meetings with industrialists, where investors were briefed on the new industrial policy, incentive packages, land availability, and logistics networks. Several industrial groups held preliminary discussions with the government regarding potential projects.

Observers note that the development highlights contrasting investment outreach strategies. While Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has been engaging with Non-Resident Rajasthani (NRRs) to attract investment, his Madhya Pradesh counterpart is directly pitching to Rajasthan-based investors.

Against this backdrop, it remains to be seen how many investors from Rajasthan choose to invest in Madhya Pradesh instead of their home state, and what factors may influence such decisions.