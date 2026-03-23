Healthcare in Rajasthan suffering neglect under BJP rule: Ex-CM Gehlot

JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday alleged that the state's healthcare infrastructure has suffered neglect under the current BJP government.

Gehlot said the state government should focus on improving the deteriorating ground situation rather than ignoring key issues. "Rajasthan's robust healthcare system is now crumbling due to neglect," he said.

He alleged that the "world-class health model" established during the previous Congress government is being dismantled by the present government.

The former chief minister claimed that due to pending payments under the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme scheme, private hospitals are once again preparing to suspend OPD and pharmacy services which would leave government employees and pensioners in a difficult situation.

Gehlot also claimed that the Chiranjivi scheme has been weakened, resulting in delays in treatment and a shortage of essential medicines across hospitals in the state.

"A severe shortage of blood at Jaipur's major hospitals like SMS hospital and Janana hospitals has created a 'health emergency' that could prove life-threatening for residents," he said.

He urged the government to immediately lift restrictions on private blood banks to address the issue.

Referring to a recent visit, the Congress leader said a 108-year-old resident, Goluram Mali, from Chaksu constituency had expressed a desire to meet him, following which he visited the man's village on Sunday evening.

Gehlot said villagers gathered there also expressed anger against the BJP government over halted schemes in healthcare and other sectors.

"When I raise such public issues through social media, the chief minister, instead of addressing them, starts making personal remarks about me at public events," he said, adding that the government should act on public grievances and improve the worsening situation on the ground.