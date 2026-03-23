Union minister Shekhawat’s ‘threat’ video sparks row; Congress slams ‘arrogance of power’

JAIPUR: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has landed in a major row in Rajasthan after a video allegedly showing him issuing stern warnings to government officials from a public platform went viral on social media.

The incident reportedly took place on Saturday during a public hearing in Bapini town of Jodhpur district. Addressing officials, Shekhawat said, “If you behave rudely with any party worker, I will behave twice as rudely with you. You cannot harm a party worker in any way.”

In the viral clip, he is also heard saying, “I will ruin both your life and your job… and for this, I won’t even need a single piece of paper. A single phone call from me is all it will take to cost you your job.”

According to sources, the remarks came after party workers complained during the hearing at the Bapini Committee Hall that officials were not responding to their concerns. While issuing the warning, the Union Minister also advised party workers to maintain discipline.

The video has since triggered a political controversy, with the Congress launching a sharp attack on both Shekhawat and the BJP. Reacting on social media, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said such remarks undermine the administrative system. He stated that when a minister openly threatens to “ruin” an officer’s career, it is not just an insult to an individual but an affront to the entire administrative framework.